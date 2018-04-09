Easy spring rolls that have fewer than 80 calories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're looking for a new way to squeeze more veggies into your diet, you'll want to try this recipe for easy spring rolls from local blogger for Intentionally Eat, Cindy Newland.

Easy Spring Rolls

These fresh, healthy and deliciously Easy Spring Rolls are great as a snack, appetizer, lunch or even a light dinner. Tired of the same old sandwich for lunch? These rolls are a great way to save calories, use up those last bits of veggies and stop the boring lunch!

Prep Time 20 minutes Total Time 20 minutes

Servings 4 rolls Calories 80 kcal Author Cindy at Intentionally Eat

Ingredients 4 rice wrappers

1 cucumber, thinly sliced

1 bell pepper, thinly sliced

2 green onions, thinly sliced

1 carrot, thinly sliced

1/4 cup cabbage, thinly sliced

1 oz thin rice noodles

a handful cilantro

Instructions Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil. Add rice noodles and remove from heat. Drain when ready to place in spring rolls. Fill a large container with warm water. Dip a wrapper into the hot water for a few seconds. Lay wrapper flat. Place 1/4 of all of the ingredients horizontally in the center making sure to leave 2 inches bare on each side for folding. Fold the sides inward, then tightly roll the wrapper beginning with the side furthest away and rolling towards you. Repeat with the remaining ingredients. Serve with dipping sauce and enjoy!

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.