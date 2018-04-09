Enter FOX4’s Senior Sendoff contest & show a 2018 h.s. graduate how proud you are

Posted 6:00 am, April 9, 2018, by , Updated at 06:43AM, April 9, 2018

Senior Sendoffs 2018

So many smiles and pride this time of year! Congratulations, high school seniors! FOX4 wants to congratulate in our newscasts as many area h.s. seniors that we can!

Submit a photo of your senior, and you’ll be entered to win $450 in Price Chopper gift cards. PLEASE NOTE: Unfortunately, we are not able to tell you ahead of time what day/time your senior might be featured on-air, and we are also unable to provide you with a copy of the newscast if your senior is featured. Those wishing to purchase a copy may contact Media Library at (816) 931-4330.