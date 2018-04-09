Four things to consider when going over your serve weather plan with your family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As we approach serve weather season, it's important to refresh your serve weather plan with the whole family.

Mary Williams from the Family Conservancy stopped by the FOX4 studio Monday and mentioned that less than half of American families have an emergency plan.

Tips from Save The Children's Get Ready. Get Safe. Initiative:

1. Create a disaster supply kit

2. Have a family plan with 2 meet up locations

3. Every caregiver should have 3 contacts for any child in their care

4. Ensure emergency plans meet the needs of every family member

If you would like more information you can contact the Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.