Hen House in Northland to close next week after 25 years in business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After 25 years in business, the Hen House grocery store off N.W. 64th Street in Kansas City will close its doors for good next Monday.

The owners of the store, Balls Food Stores, said sales have lagged ever since a HyVee moved in, directly across the street, in 2009.

“It’s sad. It’s been here for years,” said Stephanie LeMaitre, a longtime Hen House customer. “I’m sorry to see it go.”

All of the employees will have the option to transfer to another store owned by Balls Food Stores in the region. Balls Food Stores employs 3,000 locally at 27 Hen House, Price Chopper and Sun Fresh locations.

Nearby businesses are hoping another store moves into the location.

“There’s going to be an empty lot on the other side of this complex,” said Jennifer Revers at 9Round Parkville gym, a few doors down. “So it’s going to be sad to just drive by if there’s nothing there. I hope to see something else there, because I want to see this area flourish and grow.”