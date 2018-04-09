Illegally dumping trash in KC costs taxpayers $2 million every year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Illegally dumping trash can make neighborhoods look ugly, but it’s also taking money out of your pocket.

Every year, KCMO budgets $2 million to pick up illegally dumped garbage.

Bellaire Avenue in the Dunbar neighborhood is home to several illegal dumping sites. KCMO Illegal Dumping Investigator Alan Ashurst said people take advantage of vacant and isolated areas.

"Any location you find like this is because they are out of the way and cannot be seen from the streets," Ashurst said.

Ashurst is trying to crack down on illegal dumping at sites like the one on Bellaire Avenue.

"At this point we’ve got about 25 cameras up in about 17 different locations," he said.

And so far, the cameras have been effective. Punishment for getting caught in the act dumping things like shopping carts could be a fine from$500-$1,000 for the first time. The more times you get caught, the more money you will have to pay. You may even have to do community service.

"Last year, I wrote about 165 summons, and I had convictions on all of them," Ashurst said.

He said a downside to catching people with the cameras is that once they see the footage in court, the cameras sometimes get stolen. That's what happened to the cameras that were up on Bellaire Avenue.

People who live in Kansas City can throw out two bags of trash, totaling 80 pounds, a week.

Ashurst said a lot of what gets thrown away can be recycled, and if people did more of that, the city might not have to spend as much on cleaning up illegally dumped trash.

"Every year the city budgets $2 million of taxpayer money to clean up trash," Ashurst said, "which is a lot of money."

With an increased staff and more cameras on the way to catch people in the act, Ashurst hopes neighbors won’t have to deal with people breaking the law.

"It leads me to believe we have a lot of people in our community who just don’t care about the rest of us," he said.

If you know of illegal dumping sites in KCMO that need to be cleaned up or see someone illegally dumping, you can notify investigators by calling 311.