KC couple sees overwhelming support from local businesses after wedding venue mix-up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just days before their wedding, a KC couple found out they’d been bumped, but thanks to numerous metro companies, they’ll still have their big day.

The frustrated couple was once scrambling to find a new venue. But since their story aired on FOX4, Cory Poling and Leilani Dela Cruz have been flooded with offers to help.

Poling and Dela Cruz were originally supposed to have their wedding reception at the historic Firestone building last month.

A week before, Poling got a call from the owner of the venue saying he double booked. They were offered a refund or the option to change their wedding day. But instead, Poling and Dela Cruz decided to hold their wedding somewhere else.

Thankfully, multiple people stepped to help.

The couple ended up selecting the Belvoir Winery and Inn in Liberty. That owner offered them a free venue and wedding suite for their new date: Oct. 21.

Poling said they wanted to share their story so others don’t have this happen to them at the original venue.

He said the amount of people who reached out to help them has been humbling and shows what a wonderful place Kansas City is.

The following businesses offered help to the metro couple: Belvoir Winery & Inn, Liberty; The Mulberry Room, KC; The Hotel Phillips, KC; The Berg Event Space, KC; Black on Burlington, KC; 2016 Main, KC; The Guild, KC;The Grand Hall P&L, KC; The Montgomery, Excelsior Springs; VIP Special Event Space, Parkville; 2000 Grand Event Space, KC; The Dubliner P&L, KC; Musical Theater Heritage, KC; DeLeon Event Space & Chapel, KC; Grand Street at the Country Club Plaza, KC; Tip-Top-Tux at Zona Rosa, KC; Silver Heart Inn B&B, Independence; and DJ Joseph Shelton.

