KEARNEY, Mo. — The mayor of Kearney, Mo., died early Monday morning.

Kearney City Administrator Jim Eldridge confirmed to FOX4 that Bill Dane died at the age of 68.

Dane had a series of different illnesses that kept him going to the hospital routinely, Eldridge said. He most recently went to the hospital on Wednesday. He died around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

The President of the Board of Aldermen, Dan Holt, will serve as the acting mayor until an interim mayor is selected.