Merriam city leaders expected to ease restrictions on home businesses

MERRIAM, Kan. -- It’s about to get easier to run your business from home in Merriam.

City leaders are expected to ease restrictions Monday night for those who work out of the house.

It’s all about attracting more families and home-based businesses to move to Merriam.

Most cities require those who work from home to get a permit, and depending on your type of business, you might have to also pay an annual fee.

Up until now, Merriam has had one of the strictest and most expensive home occupation laws in the metro, but with more people working from home nowadays, officials want to make the process easier.

There are two types of businesses – Type I includes those where people visit the house such as a hairstylist, a counselor, a tutor or piano teacher. In the past, owners of these businesses paid $125 for a permit and $50 a year for a license. The new proposal calls for a one-time fee of $35 and no annual fee. You can have up to one employee and no more than ten visitors per day.

Type II businesses include accountants, writers, consultants and programmers. You would still need a permit, which is free, but there would be no annual license fee like in the past. Some argue these types of businesses shouldn’t need a permit, a proposal the city council is considering. You could not have any employees, but you could run up to two of these types of businesses in your home – so if a couple both worked from home, that would be allowed.