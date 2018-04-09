Neil Patrick Harris says he hits new creative heights in Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Neil Patrick Harris tells FOX4’s Shawn Edwards that he has never felt more creative than he has bringing Count Olaf to life in Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events.” The series follows the tragic tale of three orphans who are investigating their parents' mysterious death. The siblings are saddled with an evil guardian named Count Olaf (portrayed by award-winning actor Neil Patrick Harris), who will do whatever it takes to get his hands on their inheritance.