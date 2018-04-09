Police investigate double homicide after finding 2 dead in Belmeade Road home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a double homicide Monday night after officers found two people dead inside a KC home.

Kansas City police spokesman Lionel Colon said the call came around 7:30 p.m. Monday to a home in the 5000 block of Belmeade Road. When officers arrived, they found one man and one woman dead. The victims’ identities have not yet been released.

Details about a suspect or what led up to the two people’s deaths is not available at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

