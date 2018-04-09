Student at Free State High School in Lawrence arrested after bringing gun to school

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A student at Free State High School was arrested after a gun was found in the student’s backpack on Monday.

School administrators said a tip led police to arrest the student and seize the weapon. All students and staff are safe.

A statement on the school district website reads:

“Free State High and Lawrence Police are investigating a student found with a firearm in a backpack. Based upon a tip, police arrested the student and seized the weapon. All students and staff are safe. No threat was made. There was no incident involving the weapon. Free State students, staff, and parents are being notified of this matter.”

Lawrence Police confirmed the student was arrested in a statement to FOX4.

“Today, Free State High School administration notified school resource officers of a student who possibly was in possession of a firearm on school property. The alleged student was contacted and a firearm was located inside the student’s backpack. The student was arrested and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing at this time.”