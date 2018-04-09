Suspect arrested after hitting police car, leading officers on cross-state chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect was taken into custody Monday afternoon after leading officers on a cross-state police chase through rush hour traffic.

The chase began at 34th Street and Lawndale in Missouri where Kansas City police said the suspect his an occupied police car and fled the scene.

The suspect drove to KCK and then all the way to Johnson County, swerving in and out of both directions of traffic. At one point during the chase, the driver stopped near Oak Park Mall to let a passenger out of the truck.

The suspect eventually ended up on Interstate 435 before stopping on a ramp at Wornall Road. The driver got out of the truck and was taken into police custody. The incident is being investigated as an assault on an officer, KCPD spokesman Lionel Colon said.

