Tanks on the Plaza: Local man recalls the sight that has stuck with him for 50 years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Each person’s experience during the riots was very different depending on age and background.

FOX4’s Shayla Patrick met a man who recalled taking a stand with his fellow high school classmates.

David Walen describes Kansas City in the 1960s as a place experiencing growth, change, and also turbulence.

“It was a time of change during those times. It was a lot of things going on. You had great music going on. Times was changing. You had people going to college, more African Americans going to college,” Walen recalled.

Just before going off to college, in his senior year of high school, Walen said that turbulence turned to unrest following the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“I think there was always some underlying currents within most urban cities, and then after he was assassinated, I just think it just exploded.”

Days after Dr. King’s death, students at several area high schools, including Walen’s, planned a walk-out.

“We marched down Paseo, got up on I-70 freeway and then marched to the tallest building that we could see which was City Hall at that particular time.”

He says after the rally at City Hall, the demonstration took on a very different tone as the night went on.

“Windows being broke out and stuff like that,” Walen said. “It got to be a bit more dangerous I would think, and then the police became more aggressive as well.”

Soon after local leaders implemented a city-wide curfew and there was increased police presence throughout the city.

“They actually had army tanks that were guarding the Plaza. You could not get into the Plaza and national guard people and I think that’s the most memorable thing that comes to my mind is that they had those tanks out there protecting the Plaza.”

But property damage wasn’t the worst of it. Some people paid the ultimate price during the demonstrations.

“I think about 7 or 8 people got killed, during the riots. I think police got injured. It was a pretty ugly scene, but it was going on all over the country, it just seems like it just went from city to city to city.”

That’s because across the country, many people, especially African-Americans felt anger and fear, and an urgent demand for justice following Dr. King’s death.

“The protest was real, I think the anger was real. I think that we always felt Dr. King was a man of principle and he preached non-violence yet he died in a violent way, and I think that, again, I’ll say it the tipping point, the change factor, that if you do that to him, what will you do to us?”

And now 50 years later, people are still demonstrating in similar fashions following police shootings, school shootings, and other acts of violence. Walen said although history has a tendency to repeat itself, he thinks progress is happening, slowly but surely.

“The goodness of people is what brings us together, and that’s what will prevail even in this atmosphere, is that the goodness of people will overcome any hate, any decisiveness that is out there. I’m always optimistic about that.”