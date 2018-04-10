32-year-old KC man charged after hitting police car, leading officers on chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been charged Tuesday after leading officers on a 45-minute police chase across the metro on Monday.

Ryan Lilly, 32, is now facing charges of third-degree assault, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting a lawful stop and first-degree property damage in Jackson County.

Court records say KC police were in the area of Linwood Boulevard and Indiana Avenue, searching for a stolen truck that Lilly was allegedly driving. Police said when they spotted the truck, they followed Lilly to the area of 34th Terrace and Lawndale.

A KC police officer then moved their car in front of the truck, and Lilly allegedly drove into the car, totaling it and injuring the officer.

Lilly fled the area, driving to KCK and then all the way to Johnson County, swerving in and out of both directions of traffic.

The 32-year-old eventually ended up on Interstate 435 before stopping on a ramp at Wornall Road. The driver got out of the truck and was taken into police custody. Altogether, the police chase lasted about 45 minutes.

Prosecutors have requested a $75,000 bond.