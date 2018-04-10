American Jazz Museum could close for a year as city works to improve visitor experience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The American Jazz Museum at 18th and Vine is about to undergo major changes.

City officials will consider shutting it down for a short time to bring in new leadership and improve the visitor experience.

The museum at 18th and Vine has been bleeding money over the past year, and so city officials recently requested an investigation into the museum’s practices.

Out of that report came a total of 26 recommendations, some which suggests closing the museum for up to a year while a committee completely overhauls leadership and improves the exhibits inside.

The people running the American Jazz Museum have been under fire since last spring, when the Jazz Festival they organized at 18th and Vine failed to meet expectations. Not enough people showed up, and the Jazz Museum ended up losing more than $440,000 on the venture.

City officials also discovered the museum’s operating budget had a deficit of $650,000.

This financial crisis threatened to shut down the museum for good, but the city agreed to cover all these debts before hiring a consulting firm to look into the museum’s operations.

Here’s what they found: the museum lacks a clearly defined vision and identity; the visitor experience has not changed since it opened 20 years ago; and the museum is understaffed.

What they recommended is bringing in new management, developing a strategy to revive the museum, and then closing the museum for up to a year to revamp the entire visitor experience.

The Museum also operates the Blue Room, the Gem Theater and the Visitor’s Center, so the goal is to attract more people to visit all these places so the museum can become profitable.

The report also noted the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum right next door is financially healthy and thriving while it’s neighbor struggles to make a profit.

There are no plans to shut down the American Jazz Museum permanently – and the city council is expected to address the museum’s future in the near future.