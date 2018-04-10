Domestic dispute between man, daughter’s boyfriend leaves one man dead in Overland Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – A domestic disturbance call to a home near 83rd and Switzer ended up as a homicide investigation.

When officers went into the home, they found 52-year-old David Slater dead and a 6-year-old girl who had been shot in the leg and is expected to survive.

“I just can’t believe this is happening in my neighborhood. It is so painful to watch,” said neighbor Cecila Wamburu, who was feeding her daughter breakfast when she heard the scream of police sirens outside of her Overland Park home.

When she went outside, Wamburu said she saw police officers rushing into the home.

“I saw one lady. She was outside crying,” Wamburu said. “I asked her, 'Are you OK?' and she said no.”

Police said Slater was killed by his daughter’s boyfriend during an argument.

Slater’s daughter told police that the suspect and his 6-year-old daughter from a previous relationship were visiting at her parents’ house. Slater objected when the suspect began disciplining his child, and the two got into an argument. The suspect allegedly shot Slater, killing him. The suspect’s daughter was also shot in the leg.

Neighbor Katherine Dodson remembers Slater working in his garage often with his little dog by his side and said he was a good neighbor.

“He helped me save my dog one time that was attacked by a cat,” Dodson said. “He was very nice so it is just very unexpected.”

Sources say the little girl who was shot was in surgery Tuesday afternoon to repair damage done to her leg.

The suspect is under arrest but has not been charged. Sources say he is claiming self-defense.