Former Gladstone firefighter pleads guilty to embezzling more than $26,000 from union

GLADSTONE, Mo. — A former Gladstone firefighter pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to embezzling more than $26,000 from the firefighters union.

Charles Duddy, a former fire inspector, waived his right to a grand jury when he pleaded guilty to charges of embezzlement and theft of union funds.

The 58-year-old Platte City resident was treasurer of the Gladstone Firefighters IAFF Union Local 3228 from 2012 to April 2016, according to Timothy Garrison, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri.

In the role, Duddy had access to the union’s debit card, which he admitted to using to spend $26,479 on personal property taxes, title loans, groceries and dining, Garrison said.

Duddy has paid $10,000 in restitution, and under his plea agreement, he must pay the remaining balance.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled, but under federal law, Duddy could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.