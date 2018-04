Husband of Kansas woman whose body was in dumpster arrested in Iowa

WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita police say the husband of a 37-year-old woman whose body was found in a dumpster has been arrested in Iowa.

Police Lt. Todd Ojile says the 30-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday in Davenport, Iowa, after a state trooper found the victim’s stolen vehicle in a hotel parking lot.

His name was not released.

Ojile says Leuh Moore was killed early Sunday at her Wichita home. Her body was put in the dumpster less than a mile away.

He says the couple had a history of domestic violence but the investigation is continuing.

Investigators believe the suspect took to the couple’s 7-year-old son to a relative’s house after his mother was killed.

Two dogs at the home were stabbed and were taken to a vet for treatment.