Independence man says he stabbed girlfriend’s son because he was tired of him “eating his food”

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence man is now facing charges after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend’s son in the back while he was cooking ramen noodles Saturday night.

James McConnell, 59, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in Jackson County.

Court documents say on April 7, police were called around 9 p.m. to an Independence home on E. 19th Street for a possible stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found the woman’s son holding a bloody paper towel over his lower back. The victim told police McConnell, his mother’s girlfriend that lives with them, had allegedly stabbed him while he was cooking ramen noodles in the kitchen.

Investigators spoke with McConnell at the Independence home where he admitted to stabbing his girlfriend’s son. He allegedly told police he was tired of the victim “living off of him, getting in the middle of his relationship … and eating his food,” court documents say.

McConnell told officers he went to his bedroom, grabbed a large military-style fixed-blade fighting knife with a 6-inch blade and stabbed the victim in the back. The two got into a fight, and the victim told police he managed to get the knife away from McConnell.

The victim told police McConnell was intoxicated when the incident happened.

The victim’s mother called 911, court documents say.

McConnell’s bond has been set at $50,000.