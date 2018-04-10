Is “The Greatest Showman” really great? How about “Molly’s Game,” “All the Money in the World” and “Phantom Thread?” Popcorn Bag home video reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Are musicals really making a comeback? If Hugh Jackman has anything to say about it, the answer is "Yes!" Check out this week's reviews before you start downloading!

1) THE GREATEST SHOWMAN (PG)

20th Century Fox

RUSS

"The Greatest Showman" is a colorful, whimsical musical fable starring Hugh Jackman about circus founder, P.T. Barnum. There's little that's historically accurate here, but a talented cast and creative filmmaking add up to cinematic joy for fans of the genre. If you DON'T like musicals, beware.

SHAWN

A first-rate musical that’s actually better than “La La Land.” Basically “The Greatest Showman” is unapologetically entertaining.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

2) MOLLY'S GAME (R)

STX Films

RUSS

Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba star in "Molly's Game," the intriguing true story of a former Olympic-class skier who ran multi-million dollar poker games. There are moments when you want writer/director Aaron Sorkin to take a break from the lightning chatter, but it's still a pretty good bet for a video night.

SHAWN

Fascinating and written with real zeal. Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba deserve Olympic medals. What a great story.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

3) ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD (R)

Tri-Star Pictures

RUSS

Christopher Plummer perfectly embodies the skinflint oil mogul J. Paul Getty in Ridley Scott's drama "All the Money in the World." It covers the story of how Getty refused to pay ransom for his kidnapped grandson in 1973. It's a sad but involving drama about the ultimate consequences of greed.

SHAWN

Passive and directed with skill. I still want to see the Kevin Spacey version. Anyone got a copy?

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

4) PHANTOM THREAD (R)

Focus Features

RUSS

In “Phantom Thread” Daniel Day-Lewis plays a British fashion designer in the 1950s who uses and misuses his young muse. It's sumptuously and meticulously made, but has some grating plot elements lessen its impact.

SHAWN

Ho-hum Oscar bait. Prettier than it is good. More intriguing than masterful. But DDL is that dude.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

