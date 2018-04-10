Kansas officials find $80M error in school funding measure

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas officials have discovered that a public school funding bill passed by lawmakers contains an error lowering the size of its spending increase by at least $80 million.

Spokesman Kendall Marr said Tuesday that Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer still plans to sign the measure and work with legislators on fixing the problem. The State Department of Education posted a notice about the flaw in the legislation on its website Monday.

Legislators meant to phase in a $534 million increase in education funding over five years in hopes of satisfying a Kansas Supreme Court mandate. With the flaw, the figure would be $454 million or possibly a little lower.

The House approved the bill Saturday and the Senate passed it early Sunday. Critics argued that the measure was being rushed.