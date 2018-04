KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo announced Tuesday that baby giraffe Dixie is ready to meet some friends.

She is expected to make her way to the African plains Wednesday for the very first time. Her mom, Lizzie, who was also born at the Kansas City Zoo will join her. Grandma, Mahali, and dad, Hamisi, will also join.

Dixie was born on Feb. 2 and quickly became popular on social media. Since then she has grown to approximately 6 feet tall and weighs more than 175 pounds.