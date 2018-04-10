FOX4 Forecast: The warm up begins!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The overnight clouds have been moving out and sunshine is expected for Tuesday! That will help drive our temperatures a little closer to average, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The southerly winds start cranking--sending our temperatures soaring--ahead of our next cold front. We are tracking that for you, along with the impacts it will have on your weekend forecast!

Watch the latest full forecast in the video above.

