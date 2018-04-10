Missouri to receive $100 million in disaster relief for flooding damage

The money, announced Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is part of a Community Development Block Grant.

A little more than half of the money, $58.5 million, will go toward fixing bridges, roads and other rebuilding projects. More than $41 million will be used for preventative measures, such as demolishing structures that have repeatedly flooded.

Gov. Eric Greitens says in a news release that some community projects have already been approved.

The money was appropriated by the budget deal Congress passed in February.