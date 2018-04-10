Ride KC adds new Max bus route thanks to multi-million dollar federal grant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Ride KC will soon be expanding its Max bus service thanks to a multi-million dollar federal grant.

The Federal Transit Administration approved the $29.9 million grant, and it will go towards the $54 million Kansas City Area Transportation Authority says the project on Prospect will cost.

Transportation Authority says the rest of the money will come from the Surface Transportation Program, city of Kansas City and from Transportation Authority.

The new RideKC Max route will run from 11th and Wyandotte out past Prospect and Gregory. Max routes are taken on the red buses and have fewer stops making for quicker travel times.

The Prospect route will run seven days a week with times ranging from 4 a.m. to 1 a.m. and have a bus once every 30 minutes - including routes every 10 minutes during peak times.

"Seems like it should have been like that years ago, but maybe they didn’t have the funds to do that, but now you got the funds to do it. I think it will be a wise thing to do,” bus rider Stanley Speed said.