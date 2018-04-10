Shooting at Overland Park home leaves one man dead, child injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A shooting in Overland Park left one man dead and a 6-year-old child injured.

Police said the shooting took place near 85th & Switzer around 10:20 a.m.

The incident reportedly began as a domestic dispute involving a man and his girlfriend's father. An altercation occurred and the girlfriend's father was shot and died at the scene.

The child was also shot, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

One person is in custody and cooperating with authorities.

Police have not released the identities of those involved. FOX4 is at the scene and working to learn more.

