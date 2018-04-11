19-year-old Raymore man charged in murder of 45-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Raymore man is now facing charges in the fatal shooting of a 45-year-old man in Kansas City, prosecutors say.

Damyon Cook, 19, has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and resisting arrest in connection to the death of Virgil Marshall.

Court documents say KC police responded to a report of shots fired on March 30 in the 2000 block of E. 30th Street. While on the way to the scene, officers were told a shooting had occurred. When they arrived, they found Marshall lying on the ground. Marshall told police he had been shot.

Police observed a brown Jeep fleeing from the scene of the shooting, according to court documents. A 20-minute pursuit followed as police tried to stop the driver, who was later identified as Cook.

The 19-year-old didn’t stop at any stop light or sign during the chase and caused multiple crashes. He also allegedly nearly hit a police vehicle. After hitting a street sign, court documents say Cook fled the vehicle on foot. He was taken into custody near 26th Street and Indiana Avenue.

Marshall was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A witness to the shooting told police Cook and Marshall were in the area to purchase narcotics. The two men got into a fight after Cook allegedly revealed he had a gun in the waistband of his pants, court documents say.

During the fight, Marshall got a hold of Cook’s gun. The witness said the two men agreed to stop fighting. Marshall gave the gun back to Cook and turned to walk away when Cook allegedly shot Marshall in the back multiple times, according to court documents,

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $250,000 cash.