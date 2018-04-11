After losing family members, Park Hill freshman dreams of finding cure for cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Trying to find a cure for cancer: That's what one Park Hill High School freshman is trying to do.

Jessica Binckley is a unique ninth-grader. She's been spending her summers at Duke University, searching for solutions.

Her passion stems from pain. The 16-year-old is part of the Duke TIP Field Studies program for nanotechnology, and she's one of just 25 in the country chosen for this honor.

"I've had unfortunately a lot of family members that have battled cancer and different, even rare, diseases," Binckley said.

Grandparents, an aunt, an uncle -- all gone too soon.

"That really tore me apart inside," the 16-year-old said.

So she's turning her pain into her passion. Simply put: "Find a cure for cancer. Who doesn't want to do that?" Binckley said.

And she plans to do just that.

The 16-year-old has a keen interest in studying nano-particles and their effects on the environment and disease.

She's been a part of the Duke Talent Identification Program since the seventh grade. Her dream is to attend Duke University after high school and eventually become a doctor of oncology or neurosurgery at a research hospital.

"Success is what you really want it to be," she said.

The Park Hill freshman recently landed a professional studies internship at Truman Medical Center's oncology department. She'll start her internship this summer.

