Charges filed in KCK triple homicide near 11th and Tenny

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — According to the Wyandotte County Prosecutors Office, prosecutors filed charges in connection with a triple homicide that happened during the first week of April.

Mondale Douglas faces three counts of first-degree murder for his alleged involvement.

Douglas made his first appearance in court Tuesday. He is due back in court April 17.

Police say they were dispatched to the duplex near 11th and Tenny after a woman called police and reported that her door was open and a body was lying inside the doorway.

During the investigation police discovered two more bodies inside the home.

The victims were identified as Edward Rawlins, 51; David Rawlins, 46; and Addrin Coats, 40.

KCK police said the three men died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Previous coverage:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video