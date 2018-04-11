Charges filed in murder of Brookside attorney

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Wednesday that murder charges have been filed against David Jungerman in the death of Brookside attorney Tom Pickert.

In addition to previous charges unrelated to this case, Jungerman, 80, now faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Jungerman has been behind bars since the beginning of March.

He was initially questioned and cleared in the investigation into Pickert’s murder. The 39-year-old attorney was killed on his front porch in October 2017.

Previous court documents mentioned on the morning he was killed, a witness told police that he saw an older, gray-haired, white male driving the white van and parking across the street from Pickert’s Brookside home. The van belonged to Jungerman.

Before he was killed, Pickert had just won a lawsuit for a client in which Jungerman was ordered to pay out more than $5 million. Jungerman shot two homeless men who he said broke into his business.

While he did not face any criminal charges, Pickert sued on behalf of his client in civil court because one of the men lost his leg. Pickert was killed the day after Jungerman was served papers saying the courts were coming after his wages and properties he owned in Raytown and Kansas City.

In 2012, Jungerman shot four men in two separate incidents at his business, Baby Tenda, located at 123 Belmont Boulevard. Click here to hear that man’s story.

