Chocolate mousse the kids can make

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If your kiddos enjoy cooking, there's a local summer camp you'll want to consider sending them to. The lead chef at Culinary Center of Kansas City, Molly Flynn, visited FOX4 Wednesday, April 11 to share one of the featured recipes. Molly Minor, a junior chef, joined Flynn in the kitchen to share why she enjoys cooking. Watch the video above or click here to learn more about the camps.

Chocolate Mousse

Ingredients:

1 cup heavy cream

12 ounces semisweet chocolate chips

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 pinch salt

2 cups heavy cream, chilled

¼ cup white sugar

Directions:

In medium bowl, mix together heavy cream, chocolate chips, vanilla

extract and salt in the top of a double boiler. Pour chocolate mixture

into a bowl and cool to room temperature, stirring occasionally.

In a large bowl, whisk the heavy cream with sugar. Beat until stiff

peaks form. Fold into chocolate mixture. Chill for an hour before use.

