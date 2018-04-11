FOX4 Forecast: Hello Spring!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hang on to your hats! Winds are going to be breezy out of the south Wednesday with gusts up to 35+ mph. That will send temperatures well above average with highs in the middle 70s. We will get warmer ahead of our next weather system that brings chances for showers and thunderstorms late this work week. The roller coaster ride continues. Details on the ups and downs in the updated Long Ranger!

