Lee’s Summit Toys ‘R’ Us employee’s goodbye video goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Many are sad to see Toys 'R' Us going out of business, but a metro area employee is turning his sorrow into song.

Brad Douglas is behind the joyful jingle that’s making rounds on the internet. Watch the viral video in the player above.

He’s worked at the Toys 'R' Us Distribution Center in Lee’s Summit for the past 15 years and said he’s been singing for his coworkers for about eight years.

“About eight years ago, a former general manager issued a challenge for us to try to work in the Toys 'R' Us song into our startup meeting, and I think I was the only one that took him up on that,” Douglas said.

Since then Douglas has been singing to coworkers on birthdays and other special occasions.

“At first I think everyone was a little shocked. Now I think they get pretty excited when they get a song,” said Douglas.

He said sometimes tunes are made up on the fly. Others he prepares for. But he was in no way prepared for the response this final video has gotten online.

“I was shocked. Folks will post them sometimes, and I think I’ve got 100 views before, but it’s just been climbing so it’s been funny,” he said.

This sense of humor has been key in helping Douglas figure out his next steps after Toys 'R' Us closes for good this summer, and he along with thousands of others are out of work.

“I’ve actually been doing a lot of interviewing right now, and I’ve been using the singing as a selling point, and I actually just got a job offer today,” Douglas said.

And now, he’ll forever have the viral video and song to remember a place and the people who are near and dear to his heart.

“The only regret I have is I wish I really could sing. I’m not a very good singer,” he said.

The video currently has about 9,500 views on Facebook and is generating comments from people across the country.