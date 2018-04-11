Makerspace movement inspires kids to explore tech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

L.A. Makerspace is an organization working with kids to get them interested in technology and expose them to a STEAM education. We visited a recent event that teaches technology and problem-solving in a unique way.

By the way, you've heard of STEM, which is Science, Technology, Education and Math - but STEAM steps it up a notch by tossing art into the mix!

The neat thing about L.A. Makerspace is that their curriculum is open sourced. Anyone is free to download their materials, remix and start their own similar program.

If it inspires kids to pursue a career in any of these in-demand fields, that's a good thing!