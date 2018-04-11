On Holocaust Remembrance Day, Rockhurst University remembers the millions of lives lost

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A solemn event took place Wednesday at Rockhurst University to remember the 6 million Jews killed during the Holocaust.

Students and staff planned to spend five and a half hours reading off the names of more than 1,600 Jews and Jesuits killed in concentration camps during World War II.

Rockhurst has hosted this student run event for the past 13 years.

The names they read come from a Jewish database of Holocaust victims.

Organizers say it is heartbreaking to know so many people died unnecessarily at the hands of the Nazis - including many children.

"Calls us to reflection and prayer, to reflect not just on the pleasant things but on the very difficult things the calls for change, calls to be better people, so their example, their willingness to dive into this day it’s really an inspiration," Brill Kriege with Rockhurst Campus Ministry said.

Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. after the name reading, Rockhurst will hold a public remembrance service. Everyone is invited to attend.