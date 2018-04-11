One of the oldest baseball fields in Kansas named finalist in fight for $50,000 MLB grant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --A community vote could help a KCK baseball field get the facelift some say it has needed for years.

City Park Field is listed as one of four finalists out of 350 applicants for a grant from Major League Baseball. The grant given to the winning park is worth approximately $50,000.

The other fields are in Los Angeles, Austin, Indiana and Passiac, N.J.

City Park Field is one of the oldest in the state and is still used for games, but there have been very few improvements made to the field in quite some time. If the vote goes in favor of the field that could change.

Click or tap here to cast your vote. Voting ends on April 30.