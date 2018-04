× One person dead in crash near I-435 and Shawnee Mission Parkway

SHAWNEE, Kan. — One person is dead Thursday after a crash near Interstate 435 and Shawnee Mission Parkway, police say.

Shawnee Police said the crash happened on the ramp from northbound I-435 to eastbound Shawnee Mission Parkway. The ramp is closed as crews investigate and clear the area.

