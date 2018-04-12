× Another case of measles, more exposure locations reported in Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another case of the measles has been confirmed in Kansas City, and with it comes more exposure locations in the metro.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Thursday they have been notified of another measles case. Right now, the case does not appear to be connected to the measles outbreak in Kansas, particularly in Johnson County.

Health officials say if you’ve been to the following locations at the corresponding times, you might have been exposed to the highly contagious disease.

Barnes & Noble, 11323 W. 95th St., Overland Park, Kansas, on March 30 from 8-10:30 a.m.

Subway, 312 E. 51st St., Kansas City, Missouri, on March 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Cosentino’s Price Chopper, 6327 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City, Missouri, on March 30 from 12:30-5 p.m.

Laundroplex, 575 N.W. 68th St., Kansas City, Missouri, on March 31 from 5-10 p.m.

Quick Trip, 601 N.W. 68th St., Kansas City, Missouri, on March 31 from 7-9:30 p.m.

Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 Highway 291, Liberty, Missouri, on April 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This is the 15th confirmed case of the measles in the metro this year.

Thirteen of them link back to a Johnson County day care facility. Eleven of those cases are in patients from Johnson County. One case each has been reported in Miami and Linn counties. Numerous exposure locations have been reported in connection to those cases.

In late March, the University of Kansas Hospital said there was also another Kansas City case, unconnected to the Johnson County outbreak. The hospital said it treated an out-of-state patient who showed symptoms of the virus after traveling internationally. People in certain parts of the hospital from March 23-26 might have been exposed to the measles.

Health officials on both sides of the state line have urged “people who are ill or exhibiting measles-like symptoms to stay at home unless they are seeking medical care. Before visiting a healthcare provider, call ahead so that the provider can take measures to protect other patients and staff.”

Symptoms of measles typically begin with a high fever, cough, runny nose and red watery eyes. Three to five days after symptoms begin, a rash develops and usually starts on the face at the hairline and spreads down to the neck, trunk, arms and legs.

The average number of days between when a person is exposed to measles and when they first start showing symptoms is approximately 10 to 14 days, health officials say.

Those who have had the MMR vaccine have an extremely low chance of contracting the virus.

