Crew of “Blockers” on whether their parents had “the talk” with them

Posted 11:28 am, April 12, 2018, by

Leslie Mann, John Cena and Ike Barinholtz star in "Blockers” as parents trying to prevent their teen daughters from having sex for the first time on prom night. The three talked to FOX4’s Shawn Edwards about parenting, the prom and being funny on set.