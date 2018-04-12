Final suspect in ‘She’s a Pistol’ gun store shooting sentenced to life in prison

OLATHE, Kan. — The final suspect in the fatal shooting of a Shawnee gun store owner was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.

DeAnthony Wiley was one of four men charged in the January 2015 death of Jon Beiker at She’s A Pistol gun store. Bieker and his wife, Becky Bieker, co-owned the now-closed store at 6487 Quivira Road.

On Thursday, a Johnson County judge sentenced Wiley to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years.

Three other men charged in the shooting — Nicquan Midgyett, Hakeem Malik and Londro Patterson — have also been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

According to previous court testimony, the men entered the Shawnee gun store and confronted Becky Bieker, attempting to rob her.

Jon Bieker came from the back room firing shots, hitting three of the men. The shootout ended with Jon Bieker dead.