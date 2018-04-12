KC police searching for missing 52-year-old with diabetes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 55-year-old man who has diabetes, officials say.

Darren Womack was last seen in the area of 82nd Street and Holmes, wearing a green t-shirt and khaki shorts and driving a grey Toyota Rav 4 with the Missouri license plate YF8-V9Z, police say.

He has a leg brace on his left leg and is described as a 5-foot-7 white man with brown hair and green eyes, weighing about 180 pounds.

KC police say Womack is a Type 1 insulin-dependent diabetic.

Anyone who sees Womack or knows of his location is asked to call 911.