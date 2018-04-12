Korean pork belly grilled cheese recipe from Wilma’s Good Food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX4 found a delicious way to put a spin on the traditional grilled cheese thanks to the chefs behind Wilma's Good Food. In the video above they shared their recipe for a Korean pork belly grilled cheese that Mark Alford and Abby Eden loved.

Ingredients:

4 oz Fontina Cheese

8 oz Pork Belly

2 oz Kimchi

8 oz Low-Sodium Soy Sauce

2 oz Gochujang Sauce

1 oz Honey

1 oz Sriracha

1 oz Fish Sauce

2 Stalks Lemongrass- chopped

1 oz Sliced Fresh Ginger

Bread

Butter

Directions:

In a container with a tight lid, mix Soy, Gochujang, Honey, Sriracha, Fish Sauce, Lemongrass and Ginger together and pour over Pork. Seal, and let marinate 24 hrs.

Remove pork and sear in a sauce pan on all six sides, add marinade, cover and place in a 250-degree oven for 3hrs. Allow to cool and pull the pork apart using two forks.

Butter the bread and assemble the cheese, pulled pork belly and kimchi. Cook over medium heat in a non-sick skillet until golden brown and the cheese is melted.

