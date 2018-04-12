FOX4 Forecast: The calm before the storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Strong southerly winds continue with temperatures soaring into the upper 70s and lower 80s for Thursday! The warm, windy weather hangs on Friday ahead of our next cold front. And it'll be a strong one! As it moves in, we will see the potential for severe weather before a BIG drop this weekend. The latest on the timeline and storm threats in the updated Long Ranger.

Watch the latest full forecast in the video above.

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month