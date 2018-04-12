Lee’s Summit family offering $20,000 for info. leading to arrest & conviction of son’s killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Lee's Summit family is offering up to a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever killed their son.

Police say they have had some tips, but not enough to crack the case.

The victim's parents say Jacob Skowronski, 25, didn't know a stranger. He was kind to everyone and made friends easily.

That may explain why two anonymous donors have come forward to make the TIPS hotline reward $15,000 in Jacob's death.

Skowronski was a full-time student at Longview Community College in February when police found him dead inside his apartment near NE 98th Street and N. Hedges Avenue.

He was a graduate of Lee's Summit West High School and attended the University of Missouri. He loved to play the guitar and worked as a musician for a while before returning to school, this time at Longview.

"We have a lot of people here who are in a lot of pain," the victim's father, John Skowronski, said . "It's been a horrible situation. It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. Please help us solve my son’s murder, our son’s murder. Let's get him off the streets of Kansas City. If there’s one or more, let's get him and let's get him off the streets."

If someone can help police make an arrest in the case, the Skowronskis will add another $5,000 to the reward if the tipster continues to work with prosecutors in securing a conviction.

His father says it won't bring his son back, but it will provide some comfort knowing the killer is behind bars.

Anyone with information about Jacob Skowronski should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Jacob had dedicated much of life to learning, he was even learning how to speak Mandarin, when his family says he was taken from them all too soon.