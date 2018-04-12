Olathe man charged in murder of 52-year-old Overland Park man

OLATHE, Kan. — An Olathe man is now facing charges in the fatal shooting of a 52-year-old man, prosecutors said.

Elijah King, 21, was charged with second-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated endangerment of a child in connection to the shooting death of David Slater. When King allegedly shot Slater, police say he also shot a 6-year-old girl in the leg.

On Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a home near 83rd and Switzer. When police entered the home, they found Slater dead and the 6-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the leg. The little girl is expected to survive.

Police said Slater was killed by his daughter’s boyfriend, later identified as King, during an argument. Slater’s daughter told police that King and his 6-year-old daughter from a previous relationship were visiting at her parents’ house. Slater objected when King began disciplining his child, and the two got into an argument. King allegedly shot Slater, killing him.

Sources said the little girl who was shot was in surgery Tuesday afternoon to repair damage done to her leg.

King’s bond has been set at $250,000.