One man injured in shooting in parking lot of Raytown school during track meet

RAYTOWN, Mo. — One person was injured Thursday afternoon after shots were fired in the parking lot of a Raytown school, officials say.
A Raytown School District spokesperson said at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, there was a shooting in the parking lot of Raytown South Middle School.
Witnesses told police the suspect fled the scene in a small black car.
Kansas City police contacted Raytown police when a man was admitted to a metro hospital with a gunshot wound, according to Raytown police.
When the shooting happened, a middle school track meet was going on. Administrators evacuated the track meet, and no students at the meet were injured, the district spokesperson said.
Suspect information was not immediately available.
39.008617 -94.463564