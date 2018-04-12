One man injured in shooting in parking lot of Raytown school during track meet

RAYTOWN, Mo. — One person was injured Thursday afternoon after shots were fired in the parking lot of a Raytown school, officials say.

A Raytown School District spokesperson said at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, there was a shooting in the parking lot of Raytown South Middle School.

Witnesses told police the suspect fled the scene in a small black car.

Kansas City police contacted Raytown police when a man was admitted to a metro hospital with a gunshot wound, according to Raytown police.

When the shooting happened, a middle school track meet was going on. Administrators evacuated the track meet, and no students at the meet were injured, the district spokesperson said.

Suspect information was not immediately available.