KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A truck driver once again misjudged the height of the Independence Avenue Thursday morning.

“Truck eating bridge strikes again,” Kansas City’s Northeast News posted to Facebook along with photos of the mangled tractor-trailer.

Thankfully the driver was not injured.

Witnesses say this happens once a month at least.

The truck was delivering to a nearby lumber house and was only about a mile from its destination when the crash happened.