32-year-old KC woman killed in Northland while riding motorcycle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Mo., woman in her 30s died Thursday during a crash involving her motorcycle.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. near Cookingham and Eastern.

Investigators say the woman was on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when she drifted across the center line into the westbound lanes. A car hit her head on.

The motorcycle rider, a 32-year-old Kansas City, Mo., woman, died at the scene. Police have not yet released her identity.

The driver of the car was not physically hurt.