Burglars ransack, steal surveillance video from Grinders, the Mission Taco Joint & iTap

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Burglars caused a lot of damage at three businesses in the Crossroads early Friday morning.

It happened near 18th and Oak streets, where detectives haven't been able to examine surveillance video of the area.

That's because the crooks broke into Grinders, the Mission Taco Joint and iTap, and ripped down surveillance cameras. The thieves took all the cameras and recording equipment with them.

Burglar alarms sounded at Grinders just before 5 a.m. and again just after 5 at the other businesses.

Grinders' owner, Stretch, says it took more than an hour for police to respond.

Once inside, the businesses found alcohol and some cash registers stolen.

There was also extensive property damage, with glass windows shattered and doors knocked off their hinges.

"Supposedly, this is the guy’s motive," Stretch said. "He comes in, realizes there’s video cameras and he searches and rips them all apart. He ripped apart our whole alarm system as well. Literally, he left with DVRs (digital video recorders) and all the evidence."

Stretch says thieves have broken into Grinders at least ten times since it's been open. But it's unusual for burglars to also ransack neighboring shops.

Stretch says detectives told him the incident is similar to break-ins at Lydia's and other Crossroads establishments in recent months.

It may be Friday the 13th, but Fridays are big business days in the Crossroads and all of the burglarized shops are cleaning up quickly to reopen.