Children’s Mercy ends visiting restriction on young children as flu season ends

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The worst part of the cold and flu season is over, and hospitals are easing restrictions put in place last year.

For the past four months, non-patients under the age of 13 couldn't enter hospital rooms at Children's Mercy Hospital.

Doctors said it was a necessary precaution because of the number of flu cases in the metro. The hospital hoped the restrictions would prevent the virus from spreading to even more people.

Of course, the hospital said some families and visitors were frustrated with the restriction.

"We`re very family centered here at Children's Mercy, and we want to include the whole family," said Missy Stover with Children's Mercy. "Now brothers and sisters are able to be in the playrooms with the patients being here at the same time. It`s much easier."

Now that cases of the flu season is nearly over, the hospital said visitors no longer need to worry about the precaution. Young family members can now visit their siblings in the hospital again.